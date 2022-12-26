Opelika residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Hard Freeze Warning until MON 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2022 in Opelika, AL
