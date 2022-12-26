 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Opelika residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Hard Freeze Warning until MON 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert