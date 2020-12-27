Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in Opelika, AL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.