Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until MON 8:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2021 in Opelika, AL
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
The climate crisis took a toll worldwide in 2021. From the Arctic to Louisiana to China, signs that climate change is altering weather were everywhere.
