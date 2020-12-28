Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2020 in Opelika, AL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.