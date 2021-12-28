Opelika will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Expect pe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika …
Opelika's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, …
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Opelika. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skie…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees.…
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees t…
Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degre…
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.