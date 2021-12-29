Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.