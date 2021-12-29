Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Opelika will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees.…
Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Expect pe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika …
Opelika's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, …
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Opelika. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skie…
Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.…
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees t…
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degre…