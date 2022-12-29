Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Opelika residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of s…
Opelika people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. A 18-degree low i…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. Partly clou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Opelika residents should e…
Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees toda…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's…
Opelika's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Opelika Sunday, with temperatures in the …
Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Today's…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26. A 11-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Mostly clear skies. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with …