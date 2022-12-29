Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.