Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

