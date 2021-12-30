Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2021 in Opelika, AL
