Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Opelika, AL

Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. A 59-degree low is forcasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the East. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.