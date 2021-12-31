 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Opelika. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until FRI 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

