Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Opelika. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until FRI 9:00 AM CST.