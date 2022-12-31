Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.