Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.