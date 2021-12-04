 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Opelika will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 9:38 PM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

