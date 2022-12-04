Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 6:28 PM CST until SUN 7:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2022 in Opelika, AL
