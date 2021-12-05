Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.