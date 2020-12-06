Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2020 in Opelika, AL

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. A 41-degree low is forcasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!