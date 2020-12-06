Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2020 in Opelika, AL

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. A 41-degree low is forcasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.