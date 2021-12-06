Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.