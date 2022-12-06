 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert