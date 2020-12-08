 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2020 in Opelika, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2020 in Opelika, AL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert