Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2022 in Opelika, AL

It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from WED 11:39 PM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.