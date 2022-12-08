It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from WED 11:39 PM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degr…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 d…
It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We'll see sunshin…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 58-degree low is forec…
For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing m…
This evening in Opelika: Considerable cloudiness. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opel…
This evening in Opelika: Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temperature in Opel…
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. There is only …