Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

