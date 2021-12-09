Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We'll see su…
For the drive home in Opelika: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain…
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy ra…
Opelika will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 deg…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds N at…
Opelika's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. It should reach…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Periods of thundersto…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks like i…