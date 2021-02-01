Temperatures in Opelika will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Opelika could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Opelika, AL
