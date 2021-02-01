 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Temperatures in Opelika will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Opelika could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

East Coast braces for powerful nor'easter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert