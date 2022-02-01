Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
