Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Opelika, AL
