Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 55-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 9:06 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.