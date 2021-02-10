 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 55-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 9:06 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

