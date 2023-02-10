Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2023 in Opelika, AL
