Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Opelika, AL

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from WED 10:06 PM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

