Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Opelika could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SUN 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2023 in Opelika, AL
