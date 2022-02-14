Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect…
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but…
Opelika's evening forecast: Clear. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls fo…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 de…
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
For the drive home in Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the…
Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degre…