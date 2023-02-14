Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degre…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40…
Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. The area will see thundersto…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will…