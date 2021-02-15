Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Peri…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Opelika today. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. T…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. A 52-degree low is forcasted. We will see …
Opelika's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Opelika folk…
Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Folks in th…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. A 53-degree low is…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Scattered sho…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Look…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a…
For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 48F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in t…