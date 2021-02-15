Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.