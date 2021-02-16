Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Opelika people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Hard Freeze Warning until TUE 11:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.