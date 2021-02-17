Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Opelika, AL
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
