Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

