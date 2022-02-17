Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 6:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2022 in Opelika, AL
