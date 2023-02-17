Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. Opelika could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 …
It will be a warm day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. P…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees toda…
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degre…