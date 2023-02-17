Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. Opelika could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.