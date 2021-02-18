 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert