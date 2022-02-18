 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until FRI 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

