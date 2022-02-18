Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until FRI 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.