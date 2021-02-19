Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Cool temperatures will blanket the Opelika area Friday. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.