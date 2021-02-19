Cool temperatures will blanket the Opelika area Friday. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Opelika: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Thunder possible. Low around 25F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance …
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
Opelika people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 26-degree low is …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 d…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Opelika today. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. T…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will reach the …
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in th…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Peri…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Expect clear…
Opelika's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Opelika folk…