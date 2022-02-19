 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

