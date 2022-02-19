Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. T…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees toda…
Opelika's evening forecast: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Storms may contain strong…
Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It…
Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. …
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies t…
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
This evening in Opelika: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be…