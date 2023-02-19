Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 …
It will be a warm day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. P…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees toda…
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degre…