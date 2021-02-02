Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Opelika today. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.