 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Opelika today. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Epic snowball fight returns to DC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert