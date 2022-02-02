 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in Opelika, AL

{{featured_button_text}}

Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert