Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2021 in Opelika, AL
