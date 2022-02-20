 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

