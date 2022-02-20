Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.