Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 …
It will be a warm day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. P…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees toda…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degre…