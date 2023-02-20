Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.