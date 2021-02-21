Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.