Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Opelika: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Thunder possible. Low around 25F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance …
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
Opelika people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 26-degree low is …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 d…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will reach the …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Expect clear…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Overcast. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Opelika will be cool tomorrow. The forecast c…
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Opelika today. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. T…