Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2022 in Opelika, AL
