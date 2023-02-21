Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Opelika. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 …
It will be a warm day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. P…
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We'll …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degre…