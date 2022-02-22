Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.