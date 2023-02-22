Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Opelika. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. P…
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We'll …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. …
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Opelika. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunders…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degre…